A-W bows to Hinton boys

By Hank Krause

The visiting Hinton Blackhawks handled the Akron-Westfield Westerners by the tune of 8-0 on June 19.

Aiden Brock, a Buena Vista University recruit, held A-W to no-hits in a complete game shutout. Brock allowed only two base runners and they were both hit by a pitch.

Hinton scored one run in the first but the big inning was the fourth when they pushed five runs across the plate. The Blackhawks also added single runs in the fifth and sixth to make it 8-0.

Nick Jacobs pitched the first four innings for A-W, giving up six runs on six hits. He also struck out six. Sam Mullinix came in to relieve Jacobs and threw the final three innings.

Overall, Hinton is a very good team who really plays good defense. They field and run very well.

HB 1-0-0-5-1-1-0 = 8-12-0

AW 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 0- 0-2