A-W stomps Hinton girls

By Hank Krause

The Hinton Blackhawks were visiting on June 19. The Akron-Westfield girls’ softball team came out on top 12-2.

A-W used three hits to score four runs in the first inning to take the lead. A-W scored four more runs in the third and two in the fourth.

A-W led 10-0 after that but they let Hinton score two in the top of the fifth. A-W scored two runs to put the 10-run rule into effect.

A-W had nine hits plus got six walks to put the runners on. Natalie Nielsen gave up three hits to the Blackhawks while striking out six.

HB 0-0-0-0-2= 2-3-0

AW 4-0-4-2-2= 12-9-2