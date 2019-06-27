A-W downs HMS

By Hank Krause

The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks were the visitors on June 20. The Hawks were pretty much de-feathered as the Akron-Westfield boys baseball team handed them a 10-0 loss.

Jack Anderson pitched for A-W and gave up two hits and struck out four.

A-W used 10 hits to score their 10 runs. Leading A-W at the plate was Nick Jacobs, Aaron Hartman, Carter Drent, and Tyson Fairbanks. The quartet all had two hits each. Jacobs homered for A-W and Drent doubled. All the other hits were singles.

A-W was also aided by five walks to give A-W a number of base runners.

HMS 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 0- 2-1

A-W 4-1-0-0-3-2-x = 10-11-2