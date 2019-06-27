A-W girls shutout HMS

By Hank Krause

The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn girls drove 70 miles to play 2 1/2 innings on June 20, only to have the Lady Westerners score 14 runs in the second inning to win 14-0.

Akron-Westfield sent 18 batters to the plate as they used nine hits, three Hawk errors, and four base-on-balls to destroy the Hawks.

Hailey Wilken, Katie Johnson, and Taryn Wilken all had two hits for A-W. You can add five Hawk errors to add to the misery.

Megan Meinen pitched for A-W, giving up three hits while striking out three to complete the shutout.

HMS 0- 0-0 = 0-3-3

A-W 0-14-x = 14-9-3