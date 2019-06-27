Council approves Finzen Second Addition plat

By Julie Ann Madden

Platting of two lots in the former Finzen Trailer Court has been completed by DGR Engineering — a step in DeRocher Brothers Construction Company’s plans to build two residential duplexes.

At their June 11 meeting, Akron City Administrator Dan Rolfes told councilors the plat shows just two lots at this time. That makes it easier for residential setbacks to be met on the lots. After the duplexes are finished, the property lot line separating the duplexes will be added.

He also pointed out the new plat includes a straight street access instead of the curved one the Finzen Trailer Court had.

Rolfes also noted the new plat continues the use of the name “Finzen.”

Councilor Alex Pick made the motion to approve the plat and Councilor Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher seconded it. The vote was unanimous, 5-0.

In other business, the Covote.