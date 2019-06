A Celebration of Life will be held for David (Dave) Donald Brundeen on Saturday, July 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 251 Main St., Akron.

Dave grew up in the Westfield/ Akron area. He graduated from Westfield High School in 1969. Dave passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. after a brief illness.

You are invited to share stories of Dave. For the complete obituary, please visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.