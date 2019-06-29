Chris A. Lucht, Age 96

Chris Andrew Lucht of Tempe, Ariz. died peacefully in his sleep at his home, Sunday, March 31, 2019. A memorial service for Chris A. Lucht will be held at the Union Creek Church on July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

Chris was born on March 18, 1923 on a blizzard day on their family farm in Union County, S.D. He was the son of Christian and Schwantje Lucht of Munkeboe, Germany.

He received his early education at Hoyt School in Union County District 36, South Dakota. He later received his High School Equivalent Diploma and some college credits.

Chris attended Union Creek Lutheran Church in Union County, S.D. He was confirmed in 1938. Chris was united in marriage to Ione Elaine Hultgren on February 12, 1956.

Chris farmed the family homestead raising hogs, cattle and sheep, and he also grew corn and beans. For six years he worked in Sioux City, Iowa at the Swift Packing Plant. He also worked at the Sioux City Airbase and was a land surveyor. In 1967, due to health reasons, Chris moved his family to Tempe, Ariz. where they currently live.

Chris worked for the Tempe Elementary Schools for 22 years, ranging from being a bus driver, working in the audio department and later became the security technician.

Chris, Ione and family were charter members of King of Glory Lutheran Church of Tempe, Ariz. where Ione is a current member.

Chris loved sports, especially baseball, softball and football. Chris was known for always wearing his yellow headset radio to catch the latest scores of a certain game. He was a baseball coach for his sons. Chris enjoyed being with family from camping to the great outdoors, to going to the grandchildren’s activities.

A fact that shows the circle of life- Chris died March 31, 2019 and his father Christian was born March 31, 1878.

Besides his wife Ione of 63 years, Chris is survived by his four children: Brenda (Jack) Bintz of Good Thunder, Minn., Melinda (Jon) Nimtz of Scottsdale, Ariz., Chris J. Lucht of Tempe, Ariz. and Paul (Paula) Lucht of Tempe, Ariz. Chris had eight grandchildren: Dayton Bintz, Bret Bintz, Jon Nimtz, Jenna Nimtz, Jessica Nimtz, David Lucht, Christopher Lucht, and Matthew Lucht. Chris had two great-granddaughters: Alaina and Emery. A sister-in-law Nelda Hultgren and several nieces and nephews.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents Schwantje and Christian, two siblings Elsie and Herman, two sisters-in-law Dorothy and Daisy and two brother-in-laws Henry and Dennis.

Chris once said, “We never had this or that, and we did not have a lot of money, but we were a happy family, and our parents loved us.”