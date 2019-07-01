Bonnie Waag, Age 72

Bonnie Waag of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Bonnie Mae Ryan was born on March 19, 1947 to Phillip and Marian (Mann) Ryan in Iowa City, Iowa. She was raised and attended school in Doon, Iowa. Bonnie moved to Hawarden, Iowa and began working at Otis Radio. While living in Hawarden, Bonnie met Carroll ‘Gene’ Waag. They were married on July 15, 1966 in Alvord, Iowa and they made their home in Akron. Bonnie continued to work at Otis Radio before opening and operating Bonnie’s Gift Shop in Akron. She then became a homemaker and spent many years running a day care at home. She then went to work for Coilcraft in Hawarden and later in laundry at the Akron Care Center.

Bonnie will be remembered as a loving, thoughtful, and generous woman. She was always putting others first and was the first to make others feel welcome. She treated her day care children like her own – including them in holiday and family traditions. She loved her grandchildren dearly and enjoyed going to and supporting them in all of their events.

Bonnie enjoyed going camping, cross stitching and sewing. She also loved to cook and bake. Bonnie and Gene are long time members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Carroll ‘Gene’; daughter, Carissa (Scott) Jacobs of Akron and their children: Nicholas and Josie, and daughter, Jeanna (Norman) Brown of Sioux City, Iowa; siblings: Michael Ryan, Rita Stevens, and Danny (Terri) Ryan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Phoebe; and siblings: Jerry Ryan and Robert ‘Bob’ (Rosemary) Ryan.