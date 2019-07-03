Chamber’s annual July 4 Bash

The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual Fourth of July Celebration.

Festivities begin Thursday, July 4 with free swimming at the Akron Swimming Pool, 1 – 5 p.m., courtesy of Hawarden Regional Healthcare.

In the Akron City Park “Party in the Park,” activities run 5-7 p.m., hosted by Peoples Bank and Premier Communications and music provided by Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts.

There will be food from several vendors in the park including Pig N Heat, Chubs Country Store, Akron Pizza Ranch, Akron Jo’s Cafe, and Dakota Newbies.

Kids’ games and activities including face painting, balloon animals, bubble activities, and children’s water fights are all part of the activities.

Albert E. Hoschler Post No. 186 of The American Legion will have a Color Guard ceremony during “Party in the Park.”

New this year, the Akron-Westfield Youth Wrestling Club is hosting a Corn Hole Tournament with bean bags in the park. Registration is 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. and tournament will start around 2:45 after brackets are figured. Cost is $40 per two-person team with pay-outs for first and second places. Fee can be paid at registration. Any questions, contact John Sievert, 712-551-7070.

Bingo will be held from 7-10 p.m. at the Akron Golf Clubhouse, 941 Country Club Drive, hosted by American Legion Post No. 186.

Fireworks will end the day at approximately 10:15 p.m. at the golf course. In case of inclement weather (rain, strong winds, etc.) fireworks will be held Friday, July 5 and in case of inclement weather July 5, fireworks will be held Saturday, July 6, same time, same place.

“We are excited to provide a family-friendly way to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday and enjoy the terrific public spaces we have in Akron, including the swimming pool, city park and golf course,” said Jennie Roed, president of the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone is invited to enjoy great music, food, family fun and fireworks.”