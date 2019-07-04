All-Class Reunion set for June 26 & 27

The Akron and Akron-Westfield All-Class Reunion has been set for June 26 and 27, 2020.

The committee has been working and is looking for people to help verify the addresses of past classmates and help in contacting them. Contact committee chairman Rodney Anderson with updates and any questions you may have at sdrodanderson@gmail.com, PO Box 494, Akron, IA 51001, or 605-670-8378.

For the latest on plans, visit the Akron Iowa All Class Reunion 2020 or The Akron Hometowner Facebook page.

The next meeting of the committee is Tuesday, July 16, 6:30 p.m. at 421 Dakota St. (8-plex). Anyone interested is invited to attend.