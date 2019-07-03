Plymouth County Sheriff’s Report

ATV Accident

• June 28, 2019, at 4:43 p.m. the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a 4 wheeler (ATV) accident located at 30615 Harness Rd., rural Hinton. Upon arrival deputies and fire officials learned that the victim was approximately 1/4 miles from the nearest road. Mercy Aircare was contacted to help remove the victim. The operator was taken to Mercy Medical by Aircare. It was learned that the operator, Joseph Eickholt had been in the pasture checking cattle when a bull charged towards the ATV. In an effort to avoid the bull, the ATV rolled 6 to 8 feet into a washout. Eickholt was thrown from the machine. Eickholt was able to place a cell call for help and was located by family. Family members then contacted 911. Eickholt’s condition is not known but is not believed to be life threatening. Agencies responding or assisting included Hinton Fire, Hinton Ambulance, Plymouth County Conservation and the Iowa State Patrol.

ATV Accident

• June 29, 2019, at 7:15 p.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a 4 wheeler (ATV) accident at 130th and Dogwood Ave., rural Akron. Upon arrival, it was determined that Michael Dean Harvey, age 59 of Akron, had been operating the ATV on 130th St. It appeared that Harvey tried to turn left or south onto Dogwood Ave. at which time he lost control of the ATV. The ATV then rolled at least once, throwing Harvey from the machine. Harvey was located on the side of the road by a passerby. Harvey was taken by Akron Ambulance to a helicopter landing zone and then flown to Mercy Medical. His injuries are considered serious but not life threatening. Agencies responding or assisting include Akron Fire, Akron Ambulance, Akron Police, and the Iowa State Patrol.

Vehicle Rollover

• June 29, 2019, at 5:43 p.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a single vehicle rollover accident on Lynx Ave. north of C38. Upon arrival it was determined that a 2006 Chevy Colbalt was being driven south of Lynx Ave. when the driver got too close to the should of the road. The driver then over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the ditch backwards and rolled onto its top. Both the driver, Breanna Konz, age 18 of Remsen and her passenger, Curtis Kinkle, age 19 of Remsen, were taken to Floyd Valley Hospital with minor injuries. Agencies responding or assisting include Le Mars Fire and Le Mars Ambulance. The vehicle was listed as totaled.

Man in Big Sioux River

• June 29, 2019, at 8:26 p.m., the Plymouth county Sheriff’s Office was advised of an individual in the Big Sioux River just north of the Jefferson Bridge, SW Plymouth County. Upon arrival, deputies and fire officials found Steven Sands, age 68 from Chatsworth, about chest deep in the Big Sioux. It is possible he had been in the water for up to 8 hours. A passerby saw the subject in the water and was able to get a rope to him. More people began to stop and help and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was finally contacted. Agencies responding included Akron Fire, Akron Ambulance and Plymouth County Sheriff’s Officer Water rescue team. Akron Fire was able to safely remove Sands from the Big Sioux and he was taken to Mercy Medical. His condition is unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people, in an emergency situation, please activate the 911 system immediately.

NOTE: A couple witnesses reported Sands was in the water less than two hours and was trying to get water for his over heated truck when the bank gave way.