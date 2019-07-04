WS boys defeat A-W

By Hank Krause

The West Sioux Falcon boys came to town on June 28 and went home as 7-1 winners.

WS scored seven runs on nine hits but it was a really close game for six innings. WS led 2-1 at the end of six. They ended up scoring five more times in the seventh to end Akron-Westfield’s dream of an upset. A-W got two hits each from Nick Jacobs and Leighton Blake.

WS scored two runs in the first and were held in check pretty well for the next five innings.

Sawyer Drent singled in the fourth and was driven home by Tyson Fairbanks to make it 2-1.

WS used five hits in the seventh to score five runs and put it away.

Nick Jacobs pitched six and a third for A-W before being relieved by Daytona Foley. A-W played pretty well only to fall short in the last inning.

WS 2-0-0-0-0-0-5 = 7-9-1

AW 0-0-0-1-0-0-0 = 1-7-1