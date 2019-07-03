Post Season action

Softball

The Akron-Westfield softball team has a bye the first round and begins Regional play in Akron Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. when they will face the winner of the Kingsley-Pierson and Graettinger-Terril game.

The next round is Friday, July 12 in Akron at 7 p.m. where the winner could face either Gehlen, Whiting, MMCRU, or Harris-Lake Park. The Regional final is Monday, July 15, 7 p.m., place to be determined. The state tournament is July 22 – 26 in Fort Dodge.

In the Class 1A Region 1 along with A-W, Kingsley-Pierson, and Graettinger-Terril are Gehlen, Whiting, MMCRU, Harris-Lake Park, Remsen St. Mary’s, Clay Central-Everly, South O’Brien, Trinity Christian, River Valley, and St. Mary’s Storm Lake.

In the June 27 rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, A-W dropped from fifth to sixth behind 1. Collins Maxwell; 2. Lisbon; 3. Clarksville; 4. Newell-Fonda; 5. BCLUW of rural Marshalltown.

Baseball

The Akron-Westfield baseball team begins District action in Akron Saturday, July 13, 7 p.m., when they face Central Lyon. The 5 p.m. game in Akron is between Trinity Christian and Gehlen.

The next round is Tuesday, July 16 in Kingsley. The winner in A-W’s part of the bracket will face the winner of the Lawton-Bronson and Westwood game. District final is Saturday, July 20, 7 p.m. in Kingsley. The state tournament is July 26, 27, 29 – 31, August 1 – 3 in Des Moines.

In Class 1A District 1 filling out the District 1 bracket are Kingsley-Pierson and Whiting.