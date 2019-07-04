A-W takes the win against WS

By Hank Krause

You had to see it to believe it! The Akron-Westfield girls pulled out the win over West Sioux June 28 at home, 11-10.

First of all, congratulations to Coach Todd Colt, who is going to be inducted to the Iowa Girls’ Softball Hall of Fame. Colt has had 594 wins (or rather, make it 595) in his tenure of coaching at Akron-Westfield.

I’ve seen A-W make some comebacks but this one was a little extra special. A-W trailed 7-0 in the fourth inning before A-W got on the scoreboard.

West Sioux had some good hitters with 17 total hits for the game. There wasn’t many bloop hits as they are good, line-driver hitters. The first four hitters accounted for 11 of the 17 hits. Some were real shots.

A-W had a number of good plays but four were outstanding. A-W finally got on the board in the fifth inning. With two runners on, Alayna Mullinix came within an eyelash of homering to left field. The ball hit less than a foot of clearing the wall.

WS came right back to score two runs to make it 9-2 in the top of the sixth. A-W then went on a roll as they scored seven runs to tie it at nine. A-W scored three and then loaded the bases. Natalie Nielsen hit one over the left center field fence for a grand slam. No doubt about it!

WS scored one run in the seventh to retake the lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Jaden Harris walked, then advanced on a wild pitch. Harris then scored on a Falcon fielding error.

Chloee Colt got on by another Falcon error. Megan Meinen walked, and Nielsen bunted to load up the bags. With Colt on third, Hailey Wilken laid down a perfect bunt, and Colt slid by the catcher.

In West Sioux’s eighth, things looked a little glum for A-W. The first two Falcons got base hits to put runners on first and second with no outs. Meinen really bore down and the crafty little left-hander struck out the next three Falcons. The final numbers on the scoreboard were A-W 11, WS 10.

Mullinix, Nielsen, Meinen, H. Wilken, and Colt all had outstanding fetes. Nielsen had three hits and seven RBIs. Tori Nemesio also had three hits for A-W.

For the people who left when A-W trailed 9-2, too bad for you missed a very interesting and exciting game. We’ve had great comebacks but this was one of the best!

WS 0-1-4-2-0-2-1-0 = 10-16-3

AW 0-0-0-0-2-7-1-1= 11-11-0