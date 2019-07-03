Community Suppers: Much more than a meal

By Julie Ann Madden

Their goal is to help out their neighbors not only in Hawarden but the surrounding communities by providing them a chance to enjoy a meal, make friends and take home free food.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said John Sabin, of Hawarden, affectionately called Mr. Utility as he does whatever needs to be done or he’s told to do for the Community Supper. For the first decade, his responsibility was to give the free food away. For the June meal, he was one of the “grillers” and dish washers.

When Community Supper founders Angie Joy and Lori Bushby decided to retire their leadership positions after more than a decade of volunteer service, a committee was formed to keep the Community Suppers going. However, after struggling for 18 months, some felt the Community Suppers should end.

For Terri and John Sabin, their faith kept nudging them and this past December, they joined with former Community Supper volunteers Wayne Noelck and Mary Schiefen to begin hosting the monthly Community Suppers. They have a host of volunteers who meet and prepare the church meal site and then make and serve the meal.

“I love it,” said Terri who makes up the menu based on what foods are available and what guests request. “You be good to people and it comes right back to you and spreads like wildfire. To put a smile on someone’s face. They don’t have to eat alone one night a month.”

“It’s just to get the community to know this community helps,” she added. “It’s not just for Hawarden. We’ve got Alcester, Akron, Ireton guests, too.”

“It’s nice to serve other people,” said Mary Schiefen, of Hawarden, who has been volunteering since 2012. She is one of a handful of volunteers who spend the day before the supper decorating tables and making desserts. At the Community Supper, she’s in charge of keeping track of numbers served as well as greeting guests.

“It’s a chance for people to get together and talk, get to know each other,” said Wayne Noelck, of Hawarden, who holds the official title of Community Supper treasurer but like the others can be found wearing many hats the third Tuesday of each month at the Community Suppers held at the Associated Church, 719 10th St. in Hawarden.

“We offer people a chance to sit and relax,” said John. “You don’t have to cook a meal or clean up afterwards. Once dinner is done, you’re done. You can go home and sit on the porch or take a walk. There’s no dishes to do or leftovers to put away.”

“People get together at the Community Suppers, enjoy themselves for a couple hours and go home,” he said.

“I don’t think anybody would waste away (hungry) if there was no Community Supper,” said John, “but at the same time, it helps the inside.’ Just makes people feel better — sometimes you have a crappy day and you just need something like this dinner to have a better day.”

“It also gives people a chance to help others in the community — basically brings them together,” he added.

Terri has a goal of serving 300 people or more at the Community Suppers, which average about 150 guests at this time.

On June 18, her prayers were answered by tragedy. As Jeff Carr’s auto repair shop caught fire just as the Community Supper began, the volunteers immediately began carrying “To-Go” dinners out to firefighters, emergency personnel and anyone on the street who wanted a meal. June’s menu included pork, beef and “B & B” burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, deviled eggs and desserts.

She was thrilled to have to “stretch” the menu a little bit toward the end of the Community Supper — no one is ever turned away — everyone gets a meal, said Terri.

Free food items in June included bread and donuts, canned goods and frozen meats.

Mary reported 278 people were served supper at this meal, and Terri hopes more people, including some she hasn’t seen in awhile, will start coming to these Community Suppers.

“It doesn’t matter how much you have in your pocketbook, if you have a job or not, everybody is welcome,” said John.

They are already planning the next Community Supper for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 16 at Associated Church.

This free event begins with a short prayer followed by a meal and free food giveaway.

“All are invited,” said Terri.

They also are always looking for volunteers.

For more information, call John at 712-551-3754 or Mary at 712-552-1997.