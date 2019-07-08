Samuel “Sam” Philips, 82

Samuel "Sam" Philips of Akron, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron. Reverend Eric Alm will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. The family will be present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church.

Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.