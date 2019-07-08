Virginia Merrigan Hartmann, age 87

Virginia Merrigan Hartmann of Akron, Iowa, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s in Sioux City, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron. Burial will be in the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota, where her husband Ed is already buried. Visitation with the family present will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Virginia’s name to the Akron Public Library, 350 Reed Street, Akron, IA 51001.

Virginia Catherine Merrigan was the oldest of thirteen children born to Earl and Hazel (Blair) Merrigan on November 26, 1931 in Union County, South Dakota. She graduated from Mount Marty High School and Sacred Heart School of Nursing. From 1952 to 1955, she worked in Denver, Colo., Vermillion, S.D., Sioux City, Iowa and Akron. From 1956 to 1966, she was the administrator of the hospital in Alta, Iowa.

In 1966, she and Ed Hartmann were married in Las Vegas, Nev. and the couple made their home in Akron. Virginia was a member of the Friendship and Service Club, Akron Golf Club, served on the Akron Library Board, and enjoyed countless hours with her bridge group.

Virginia and Ed enjoyed their vacation trips to Hawaii, Nevada, and in particular, annual trips to Albuquerque and Santa Fe where beautiful pieces of southwestern art and turquoise usually made their way back to Akron.

She was a gracious, elegant lady loved by family and friends who will miss her laughter, Hartmann gatherings on the deck, and zest for all of life’s loveliness.

Virginia is survived by her brothers: Vernon Merrigan of Benson, Ariz., Stanley (Carolyn) Merrigan of Alcester, S.D., and Jim Merrigan of Vermillion, S.D.; her sisters: Liz Merrigan of Burbank, S.D., Ethel (Bill) Northwall of St. Petersburg, Fla., Margaret Smith of Milwaukee, Wis., and JoAnn Merrigan of Savannah, Ga.; her in laws: Ray and Lily Hartmann, Penny Hartmann, and Bonnie Hartmann; and numerous Merrigan and Hartmann nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews who remember Virginia with affection and appreciation for her presence in their lives.

Beginning their eternal journey before her are her parents, Earl and Hazel Merrigan; her husband, Ed Hartmann on April 11, 2012; her sisters: Mary O’Neil and Jeannie Girard; her brothers: Sterling “Bud” Merrigan and Jeff Merrigan; her brothers in law: Terry O’Neil and Warren Smith; her sisters in law: Jayne Merrigan, Yvonne Merrigan, and Dorene Merrigan; and a nephew: Tregg Merrigan.

In honor of Virginia’s love for social gatherings and family functions, the Merrigan Farm Party is still scheduled for Saturday, July 13th.