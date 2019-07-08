Robert “Bob” Lias, Age 87

Robert “Bob” Lias of Akron, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. He was wrapped in love with family by his side as he completed his journey home. It was a peaceful sight to behold.

A funeral service was held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron with Reverend Barb Joy officiating. Military Honors were provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron. Funeral arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bob’s name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org or to a charity of your choice.

Robert Eugene Lias was born September 7, 1931 in Akron, Iowa, the son of Eugene and Florence (Rhodes) Lias. He attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron High School. Following high school, he began farming near Akron.

He entered the United States Army in 1954. He was stationed stateside during the end of the Korean Conflict and was in the Anti-Aircraft Artillery unit. He was honorably discharged in February of 1956. Following his discharge, he returned to the Akron area and continued to farm.

He was united in marriage to Margaret Rae Heyl on February 21, 1960 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron. The couple farmed south of Akron for many years. Later, after their retirement, they moved to an acreage northeast of Akron.

Bob was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron. Over the years, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, NHRA drag racing, and tractor pulls. He was a skilled mechanic, and enjoyed working on his tractors, farm equipment, and anything with a motor. He had a black 1957 Chevrolet that he loved, it held a special place in his heart and he spoke of it often. He loved being outdoors and working in his yard and taking care of any and all animals. He will be remembered for his many stories and how he loved to share them with his many friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret of Akron; 6 daughters: Robin Rae Roper of Eagle Rock, Mo., Rhonda Mae (Mike) Hawks of Akron, Crystal Kay (Doug) Manley of Akron, Dawn Ranae Lias of Elk Point, S.D., Holly Danae (John) Sabaliauskas of Elk Point, S.D., and Laura Lanae (Joe) Toben of Westfield, IA; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; his sister: Ruth Lowery of Akron, Iowa; his brother: David “Bud” (Mary) Lias of Akron; a special family friend: Joyce Thorson of Akron; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Florence Lias; a son in infancy, Blaine Eugene Lias; a sister Lorraine (Paul) Bauch; and a brother: Harvey (Lois) Lias.