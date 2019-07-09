It was a hail of a storm

Akron and surrounding area got hit Monday, July 1, with a nasty storm which brought rain, strong winds, and some hail in places downing tree limbs and causing some damage. This damage was done in the Akron City Park near the baseball field. The storm disrupted swimmers as they headed to the bathhouse for cover and ended Akron-Westfield’s baseball game with Alta-Aurelia after only two innings. How much rain Akron actually got is not known for certain as the wind was so strong but there were reports of 2.75”. All this was after many days of hot temperatures reaching in the 90s with a heat index of over 100.