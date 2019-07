Akron Fire-Rescue kicked off Akron’s July Fourth Celebration by hanging a flag on its fire truck welcoming everyone to the Akron City Park.

Many activities took place at the Akron Park and Akron Golf Course during the celebration. The party began at 1 p.m. Thursday with free swimming at the Akron Pool and ended with a fireworks display at the Akron Golf Course.

