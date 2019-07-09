Class of ‘69 reunion

The Akron Class of 1969 will be celebrating its 50th reunion July 19 and 20.

Friday, July 19: There will be a social gathering at Lazy Lanes at 6:30. You may purchase your own food and drink.

Saturday, July 20: There will be a social gathering at Akron Jo’s Cafe at 6:30 p.m. You may order from the menu and purchase your own food and drinks.

Contact and follow Facebook page, Class of 69 Akron IA, for more information. Or you may contact Jeanette Ludwigs (Frerichs) at jeanniefrerichs@gmail.com.