15th Annual Heritage Music Fest slated for July 20

Enjoy a day of country, gospel, and Big Band music Saturday, July 20 at the air-conditioned Elk Point-Jefferson School Middle School Gym, 402 S. Douglas St., Elk Point, S.D. from 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Featured artists will be nationally renowned Nashville Singer/Songwriter Terry S. Smith who is famous for Johnny Cash’s recording of “Far Side Banks of Jordan.” He is also the National Traditional Country Music Association Songwriter of the Year in 1995 and 1996. A “Songwriter with a Different Touch” is a superior performer whose music has been recorded by Johnny and Carter Cash, Roy Acuff, The Oak Ridge Boys, and others. He is a favorite at festivals. His website is www.terrysmith.us.

The event coordinators are excited to welcome National Traditional Country Hall of Fame Inductee Dale Eichor, from Fort Dodge, and DJ at KWMT Radio 540 AM for many years. You will enjoy his classic country voice and music! He is a popular performer and emcee at music festivals and events.

Bands this year will be the talented “Prodigal Sons Gospel Band” from Salem Lutheran Church, Ponca, Neb., which plays country and western hymns from their new CD “A Closer Walk.” Band members include Mark Brewer, D.J. Smith, Mark Alan Jenkins, and Bruce Ericksen. You will find them at county fairs and events, too.

Big Band, “Phil & Friends,” directed by Phil Blum from Armour, S.D., graced the stage in 2015 and was enjoyed by all. Bring your dancing shoes!

Newcomer Kim Plender, singer/songwriter, will bring a smile to your face as you enjoy her sweet smile, bib overalls, and classic country and variety music. She hails from Box Elder, S.D., and is a member of “Buffalo Grass” and “Kim and the Cue Balls,” two popular bands in the Black Hills, as well as a worship leader and a favorite at festivals. Her CD “These are a Few of my Favorite Things” won CD of the Year last year at the South Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame awards and the National Traditional Country Music Festival.

Returning for the third year is duo Don Joy and Melanie Lynn from Lynchburg, Missouri. Their harmonies and country music will touch your heart! They have hooked up musically to reach a new level of recordings from various artists in the traditional country music world including a tribute to Wade Jackson and have been awarded 2016 Vintage Country CD of the Year by NTCMA.

Joining us this year is Jan Schiferl from Crofton, Neb., who is a classic country and western singer. Her album, “The Game Horse,” shares a glimpse into her life and love of God, family and friends, the cowboy life and music. You will find her at Schiferl’s WJ Ranch near Crofton Neb. She is a speaker and also hosts music events at the ranch.

Also on the program is local recording artist Elaine Peacock. She sings gospel, Patsy Cline, and variety of music for all ages and has released nine CDs since 2003, including an album of Hit Songs by her producer Dennis Morgan, who wrote songs for Barbara Mandrell, Ronnie Milsap, and Charlie Pride. Elaine is also a square dance caller, 2009 NTCMA & 2010 South Dakota Hall of Fame Inductee and CD of the Year awards for “The World is Full of Colors” and “Happiness Health and Heaven.” Joining her on the piano is Elk Point recording artist, and 2015 South Dakota Country Music Hall of Famer Isabel Trobaugh, who released her CD, “Isabel’s Favorites,” in 2016.

Entertaining us on the drums will be Terry Durr from Le Mars, Iowa, who drums for several bands. Singer Nancy Rogers also from Le Mars will share her beautiful voice and harmonies. South Dakota Hall of Fame Musicians Roy King and Dave Bergquist will back up performers as well.

Excited to have young person of the day Elk Point’s talented 14-year-old Ben Hansen who plays the piano and shares his beautiful voice with us as well as performs at St. Joseph Church on Sundays.

Another newcomer this year from Elk Point is Eric Tompkins with a great country voice and magic guitar picking. He is a member of the duo TEEM, which you will find at a variety of events, and Eric sings at United Parish Church in Elk Point on Sundays. You will enjoy his music and renditions of a variety of country music.

The Masons’ FAMOUS ROAST BEEF DINNER is served at 5:00 pm. (carry-outs available). Concessions will begin at 11 a.m. There will be a Circle Jam Area for any musician/singer!

Bring your lawn chairs, a free-will donation for music, and enjoy excellent music to benefit Elk Point Masonic Lodge #3 High School Scholarship program and the Youth SDCHIP program. Bring your dancing shoes as there will be a dance area.

Thank you to all the sponsors. We look forward to seeing you!

For more information, visit Heritage Music Festival on the website: epmusicfest.wix.com/2019 or like the Facebook page: Heritage Music Festival @elkpointheritagemusicfest ; Contact: Larry Clark, 712-259-3191 or email: lgclark@vastbb.net; or Elaine Peacock, 712-204-4151, or email elainepeacockmusic@yahoo.com.