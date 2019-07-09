Former murder suspect charged with false reporting

An Akron woman who told authorities she fatally shot her husband in 2017 has now been charged with False Report of Indictable Offense to Public Entity.

Becky Jean Hebert, 35, of rural Akron, was originally charged with Class B Felony Murder in the Second Degree in connection with the shooting that resulted in the death of her husband, Jeremy Barger Hebert, age 40, on Oct. 6, 2017. Later that month the charge was dismissed with prejudice.

According to a Plymouth County Complaint and Affidavit filed May 29 in Plymouth County District Court by Sheriff’s Deputy Lieutenant Rick Singer, During the initial portion of the investigation Becky made numerous statements that she had shot her husband. However approximately six to eight hours later, a Sioux County Communications Center’s recorded call “confirmed to us that Becky Hebert was in fact not the shooter. Becky can be heard on recording instructing an individual, ‘I did it, I did it, I did it.’ The false reporting of the facts to deputies in the early portion of the investigation led us away from the actual suspect for approximately six to eight hours.”

Hebert was arrested and placed in Plymouth County Jail. She has since paid the $1,000 cash bond and been released. Hebert asked to have the cash bond released to her but District Associate Judge Daniel P. Vakulskas denied the request stating it was a “premature. The Court may entertain a request later in the proceedings prior to final disposition.”