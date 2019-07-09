Lady Westerners are Conference Champions!

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield girls smashed the Orange City Unity Christian Knights by the score of 23-3 on Tuesday, July 2.

With the win, A-W secured the War Eagle Conference title once again. Not bad for a group of three juniors, two sophomores and a slew of freshmen and eighth graders.

Watching UC warm up last evening, I thought it may be a decent game — but then the game started.

A-W scored 13 runs in the first inning by sending 18 hitters to the plate. A-W used seven hits and 10 walks to add up to 13.

I watched Natalie Nielsen warm up and she looked good. But when you have to sit out 18 batters, you can lose a little edge.

UC scored two in their half of the first. In the second, A-W scored five more runs from 10 hitters to the plate. UC squeaked out one more run in the third.

With an 18-2 lead in the second, Coach Todd Colt was very benevolent as he had a couple of girls lead off early to go out, just to get the inning over.

In the third, A-W again sent hitters to the plate to score five more, making it 23-3. A-W walked away with another 20 win season and a War Eagle Conference title.

Tori Nemesio, Autumn Bundy, and Chloee Colt led A-W with two hits each. A-W had 12 hits but coupled with 16 Knights walks and five errors make for a long night.

Natalie Nielsen pitched for A-W, giving up three runs on three hits.

AW 13-5-5 = 23-12-1

UC 2-1-0 = 3- 3-5