Two Hawarden residents arrested on drug charges

According to a Plymouth County sheriff’s report, on July 6 at approximately 10:03 a.m., Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested:

• Juan Manuel Cervantes-Pena, age 38, of Hawarden, was arrested for Driving While Suspended, Open Container, No Valid Insurance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $566.25.

• Yoni Brallan Duenas, age 21, of Hawarden, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and was transported to the Plymouth County Bond was set at $300.