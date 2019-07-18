Quilts galore on auction block

By Julie Ann Madden

Love quilts?

Or love the thrill of getting the winning bid on something John Deere, Case International Harvester, Iowa State University Cyclones, University of Iowa Hawkeyes?

Or need an heirloom baby or wedding gift?

Or just love to help a great organization?

If the answer is “Yes,” then attending the 22nd annual Life Skills Quilt Auction at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27 at the Plymouth County Fair’s Century Hall is a must.

“If you miss this quilt auction, you are really going to miss a beautiful display of quilts,” said Life Skills Marketing Development Director Shelly Thomson, about the quilts donated for this annual auction fundraiser. “We have from multiple vintage “Antique” quilts to fun baby quilts.”

“Some are more functional, some are more pretty, some are throws, and some you just want to look at,” she said. “Some will cause bidding wars — John Deere vs. Case IH and the Cyclones vs. Hawkeyes quilts (to name a few).”

I have four ladies who donated six or more quilts,” said Thomson. “We have four brand new quilters donate as well several of our ‘tried and true’ quilters donate. What a dedication (of time, sewing talent and fabric treasures). We appreciate every one of the quilters who donate to us.”

The day of the auction, Life Skills clients are so excited to help Fair Royalty showcase the quilts at the auction, she said, noting all proceeds benefit the clients through Life Skills programs and job opportunities.

Recently, Life Skills received a gift of 109 lbs. of quilting fabric so if someone would like to donate a quilt to next year’s auction, they can stop by the Life Skills Office and look through the donated fabric, said Thomson.

This is just one of the Life Skills projects at the fair.

Ice House

“On a hot day, there is nothing better than a snow cone,” said Thomson. In Pioneer Village, there is the Ice House, which sells snow cones. This year, products are expanding to include popsicles, frozen candy bars and bottles of water.

Cow Chip Bingo

Life Skills’ Cow Chip Bingo, held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28 near the fairground’s clock tower, is a great fundraiser for those willing to take a chance on a plop of cow poop. Participants “buy” a $5 parcel of ground in hopes of winning $1,000. The winning parcel is the one where the Plymouth County Dairy cow does her duty. Bingo tickets are available locally by contacting Terry Clarey at 712-539-2553.

Life Skills Changes

Due to federal law revisions, in 2020 Life Skills will go from being a sheltered workshop for Special Needs clients to focusing on job training and job coaching clients to join the workforce, said Thomson, explaining they will help clients create resumes, learn job interviewing skills and conduct job searches. In addition, clients will have a job coach to assist them and their new employers will creating successful employments.

“We’d like to increase the number of clients out in the community and be more visible,” she said. “We have seen an upswing on new clients coming into Life Skills. Currently, we have a great group of people to work with. They are willing to learn, to take on new tasks at job sites.”

Life Skills marked this change with the announcement of a new logo on July 17 at their Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee Open House, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.