Hewitt named new regional director for ISU Extension and Outreach

Molly Hewitt has accepted a regional director position with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. She will serve Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury counties in Region 5 effective Aug. 5.

As regional director, Hewitt will provide leadership to county extension councils and oversee delivery of regional educational programs that align with the needs of the region.

Hewitt has served as the extension director for ISU Extension and Outreach Woodbury County since 2015. Previously, she held positions with YMCA and United Way of Siouxland.

“We are pleased Molly has accepted the role as regional director. She has more than 10 years of experience in community engagement. As an extension director, she provided organizational leadership, program planning and evaluation in addition to administrative responsibilities,” said Andrea Nelson, interim assistant vice president for county services with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We congratulate and welcome her to her new role with ISU Extension and Outreach.”

Hewitt has been successful in securing grants to support educational programming in Woodbury County. She has held numerous leadership roles on committees related to education and economic development in the Siouxland area on behalf of ISU Extension and Outreach.

Hewitt received a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Public Relations from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master’s degree in Administrative Studies from the University of South Dakota.