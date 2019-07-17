Union County Fair Tractor Pull scheduled for Aug. 2 in Alcester

The Union County Fair will have the Annual Tractor Pull at the Fairgrounds in Alcester on Friday, Aug. 2 with the pull starting at 5:30 p.m.

Registration begins at 2:00 p.m. with a $25 entry fee per hook. A scale is provided for non-dual classes at the track. Dual classes must weigh at the Farmers Coop Society.

For information call Kyle Kenefick at 712-320-0647 or David Ericson at 712-870-0228.

For pre-registration call or text Jessica at 515-835-9182 (please provide name, full address, class and truck/tractor).

Classes include:

8000# Diesel Trucks

6200# Mod Trucks 2WD

6200#Mod Trucks 4 WD

6200#Stock Trucks 2WD

6200# Stock Trucks 4WD

7700# Open Farm

8700# Open Farm

9700# Open Farm

12200# Go Fast Farm – 12 mph

13200# Go Fast Farm – 12 mph

8700# No Turbo – 7 mph

10700# No Turbo – 7 mph

5700# Farm – 7 mph

6700# Farm – 7 mph

7700# Farm – 7 mph

9700# Farm – 7 mph

10700# Farm – 7 mph

11700# Farm – 7 mph

12700# Farm – 7 mph

13700# Farm – 7 mph

14700# Farm – Duals Allowed – 6 mph

16700#Farm – Duals Allowed – 6 mph

18700 # Farm – Duals Allowed – 6 mph

20000# Farm – Duals Allowed – 6 mph

XXL Class 4 WD/FWA/Unlimited Weight

Plan to compete in the pull. The public is invited to attend and watch the Tractor Pull.