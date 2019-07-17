Union County Fair Tractor Pull scheduled for Aug. 2 in Alcester

The Union County Fair will have the Annual Tractor Pull at the Fairgrounds in Alcester on Friday, Aug. 2 with the pull starting at 5:30 p.m.
Registration begins at 2:00 p.m. with a $25 entry fee per hook. A scale is provided for non-dual classes at the track. Dual classes must weigh at the Farmers Coop Society.
For information call Kyle Kenefick at 712-320-0647 or David Ericson at 712-870-0228.
For pre-registration call or text Jessica at 515-835-9182 (please provide name, full address, class and truck/tractor).
Classes include:
8000# Diesel Trucks
6200# Mod Trucks 2WD
6200#Mod Trucks 4 WD
6200#Stock Trucks 2WD
6200# Stock Trucks 4WD
7700# Open Farm
8700# Open Farm
9700# Open Farm
12200# Go Fast Farm – 12 mph
13200# Go Fast Farm – 12 mph
8700# No Turbo – 7 mph
10700# No Turbo – 7 mph
5700# Farm – 7 mph
6700# Farm – 7 mph
7700# Farm – 7 mph
9700# Farm – 7 mph
10700# Farm – 7 mph
11700# Farm – 7 mph
12700# Farm – 7 mph
13700# Farm – 7 mph
14700# Farm – Duals Allowed – 6 mph
16700#Farm – Duals Allowed – 6 mph
18700 # Farm – Duals Allowed – 6 mph
20000# Farm – Duals Allowed – 6 mph
XXL Class 4 WD/FWA/Unlimited Weight
Plan to compete in the pull. The public is invited to attend and watch the Tractor Pull.