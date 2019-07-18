A-W boys end season

by Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield baseball season came to an end July 13 in Akron during District play. A-W fell to the Central Lyon Lions of Rock Rapids by a 3-0 score.

The two teams were tied at zero until the sixth inning. The Lions strung together five base hits and a walk to score all of their runs. A-W could only muster up four base hits and Nick Jacobs accounted for two of them.

Jack Anderson started on the hill for A-W and did a good job giving up two hits and striking out six. Jacobs relieved Anderson and ran into a little trouble.

The real problem is that you have to score some runs to win. Kaden Huisman went the distance for Central Lyon allowing four hits and walking one. On the other side of the ledger, Huisman struck out 14 Westerners. He had A-W’s number as he fanned 10 hitters on the bottom half of A-W’s batting order. A-W just couldn’t get things started.

A-W finished the season with a 13-14 record. Not the best, but not too bad!

CL 0-0-0-0-0-0-3 = 3-7-0

AW 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 0-4-2