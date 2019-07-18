A-W girls upset!

by Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield softball team, playing in the Regional against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Jays at home July 12, had their problems. A-W, hampered by both physical and mental mistakes, fell to the Jays, 9-5, ending their season.

In the first inning, Gehlen got a couple of scratch hits to put two runners on. With one out, A-W committed an error, and a base-on-balls didn’t help, plus a single, plated four Gehlen runners before A-W got out of the jam. A-W ended the inning behind 4-0.

A-W came back in the second to score one run to make it 4-1. A-W had a chance in the third when Jaden Harris walked and Tori Nemesio got a base hit. With two on, Alayna Mullinix hit a sharp line drive which only doubled an A-W base runner.

The Jays scored a run in the fourth following an A-W error, so after four, it was 5-1 in favor of the Jays.

The seventh inning really sunk the Westerners. Gehlen sent eight hitters to the plate. With two outs, A-W walked three hitters in a row. Gehlen’s Anna Britt singled for the Jays to make it 9-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, A-W scored four runs by putting together four hits but three strike-outs finished A-W off.

Chloee Colt led A-W with three hits but A-W couldn’t bunch anything together.

These A-W girls finished the season with a 21-13 record. Not too bad for no seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and the rest freshmen and eighth graders. I think they’ll come back next season to prove their metal and toughness.

A great bunch of kids who made us all proud. We’ll just have to wait until next year to visit Fort Dodge.

GC 4-0-1-0-0-0-4 = 9-8-0

AW 0-1-0-0-0-0-4 = 5-5-3