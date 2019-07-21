Glen Klemme, 69

Glen Klemme of Akron, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society – Woodland in Brainerd, Minnesota.

Memorial Service will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Glen Klemme was born on July 21, 1949, to Leverne and LaVonne (Hornstein) Klemme of Akron. Glen attended country school until eighth grade, Akron High School, and then the University of South Dakota at Springfield, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. After graduation, he started farming with his father near Spink, South Dakota. In 1972, he married Donna Johnson from Le Mars, Iowa. They had three children – Jodi, Deacon and Kendal. During this time he was active in: coaching football and softball, was a member of the Hoyt School District board, and was a Spink Achiever 4-H leader.

After losing his eyesight, Glen shifted careers to social work with the State of South Dakota in Elk Point. He enjoyed carpentry, gardening, coaching, grilling and fishing with Jay. After the death of Donna, Glen moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and married Vicki Prahm in 2004. They enjoyed cooking and gardening together and were active in the Zion Lutheran Church. They were also Minnesota sports fans – cheering for the Twins and Vikings. Glen continued to work in social work until his stroke in 2007. The couple has lived in Brainerd, Minnesota, for the last three years.

Glen is survived by his wife, Vicki Klemme; children: Jodi Klemme (Carlos) of Saudi Arabia, Deacon Klemme (Kendra) of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Kendal Zoeller (Matt) of Sioux Falls; step-children: Jeremy Prahm (Alicia) of Baxter, Minnesota and Jessie Miles (Dennis) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren: Mya Zoeller, Annika and Axel Klemme, and Walter, Maggie and Oscar Prahm; and sister, Donna Swanson (Verdel) of Akron.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Leverne and LaVonne Klemme; and his wife, Donna Klemme (Johnson).