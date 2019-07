With a little help from his friends, “Riversioux” slide owner Jahn Hultgren reassembled the historical piece of playground equipment at its new location in rural Union County, S.D. Hultgren was assisted by Gene Ericson, Heath Dumas, and Nick Fickbohm (above). This slide was originally located at the Riversioux park, just west of Westfield. “Riversioux” was the site where band leader Lawrence Welk performed.