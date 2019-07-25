Westfield’s animal ordinance tabled

By Julie Ann Madden

Whether Westfield residents can have two or three dogs is still up in the air.

At their July 16 meeting, Westfield councilors conducted a public hearing on the matter.

Westfield City Clerk Talia Evenson reported she hadn’t received any oral or written comments about the council considering raising the number of dogs a residence can have. The current ordinance allows just two but at least three residents, including Councilor Chad Carlson, have more than that.

When Carlson, who has three dogs, learned he was in violation of the current ordinance, he asked fellow councilors to consider raising the maximum number to three.

The council finally decided to put it to a vote. However, since Councilor Jenny Hartman-Mendoza and Mayor Mike Tadlock were absent from this meeting, Councilor Beth Terpstra became Mayor Pro Tem, making only three councilors eligible to vote on matters. In addition, Carlson needed to abstain from the vote, making it only two councilors who could vote on this ordinance revision. Therefore, the council tabled taking any action on the proposed ordinance revision.

In other business, the Council:

• Unanimously approved entering into an agreement with Mike’s Inc. to supply the city with propane for the 2019-2020 heating season. The price was 94 cents per gallon with 100 percent prepaid. It was noted city officials had contracted 1,500 gallons last year and used 1,358.3 gallons.

• Unanimously approved adopting three policies to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency’s requirements to get federal disaster aid dollars from Homeland Security and Emergency Management entities when municipal disasters meet the financial threshold. They passed these policies separately with votes, 3-0: Procurement Policy, Fraud Reporting Policy and Conflict of Interest Policy.

• Unanimously approved renewing The Station’s annual beer permit.

• Was informed City Attorney Jessica Noll would be resigning from providing city officials legal services. Evenson noted she had talked with Akron City Attorney David Stuart about becoming Westfield’s lawyer.

• Decided to return to meeting on the third Monday of each month at 6:15 p.m.

• Publicly thanked Elise Knapp and Alyssa Hughes for painting the lines on the city’s basketball court; Parker Britton for pulling weeds around municipal properties, including the Westfield Community Center; and the Jim Ulatowski Memorial Fund Board for providing the port-a-pots at the Westfield ball fields.

• Set July 27 and Aug. 3 as work days to install new playground equipment in Westfield City Park.

• Hired Engineer Russ Stammer of Veenstra & Kimm Inc. of Rochester, Minn., to create bid specs for wastewater treatment plant improvements to continue meeting Iowa Department of Natural Resources water/wastewater treatment permit requirements.