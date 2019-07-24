Lt. Gov. Gregg selected for leadership role

Effective July 19, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg has been selected to chair the Midwest Region on the National Lieutenant Governors Association’s (NLGA) Executive Committee, becoming one of four regional chairs of the association. He previously served on the NLGA Executive Committee from July 2018 to July 2019.

“I am honored to serve as Midwest Chair and represent our state on the executive committee of the National Lieutenant Governors Association,” said Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. “In this role, I will continue to ensure Iowans’ voices are heard and our strong workforce and economic policies are shared across the country.”

“The lieutenant governor was chosen and confirmed to this position bi-partisanly by his peers from across the nation,” said NLGA Executive Director Julia Hurst. “As a NLGA leader, Lt. Governor Gregg will work with his colleagues to promote shared priorities and to find and foster multi-state solutions to mutual problems.”

The NLGA is a professional association for the Lieutenant Governors in all 50 states and the U.S. territories.

The executive committee meets three times a year to chart issues and work to be pursued by the nation’s officeholders first in line of gubernatorial succession. Lt. Governor Gregg will serve on the Executive Committee until July 2020 when he is eligible for re-appointment. Gov. Kim Reynolds is a former chair of NLGA, serving from July 2015 to July 2016.