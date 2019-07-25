Local teens’ baseball team places third in World Series

From July 12 through July 16, the Siouxland Stars 13U (baseball players age 13 and under) competed in the USSSA Icy Breeze World Series at Arlington, Texas.

They brought home the third place trophy.

On July 12 in Pool Play, the Stars took on the Aces, losing 0-8, and then they lost to the League City Tabasco Cats, 4-6.

In the third game on July 13, the Stars tied with the Texas Oilers, 9-9. All three teams were the top three seeds in the tournament.

The Stars started the Bracket Play in a game against the Texas Hookem, beating them 5-4.

Next, the Stars beat Alexandria Aces, 10-7.

Bracket Play continued on July 15 with the Stars winning the first two games: Stars vs. East Texas Patriots, 13-6; and Stars vs. Aces, 9-5. The third game, Noblesville Milers beat the Stars, 7-4.

In the Consolation Round, the Stars lost to the Texas Hooks, 20-7.

The Siouxland Stars team members are Arik Allard, Laytin Koch, Jackson Marnach, Jack Terpstra, all of Akron; and these other Siouxland area members: Jacob Brienzo, Andrew Brown, Easton Prenger, Jacob Denker, Lochlin Jackson, Nicholas Rogge, and Stockton Kosmicki.

The Siouxland Stars are coached by Mike McManamy and Assistant Coaches Mitch DeHarty and Scotty Manley.