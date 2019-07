The Northwest Little League All-Stars 11U team was runner-up at the District tournament July 15. They will play in the State Little League Tournament July 20 – 23 in Sioux City. Team members are: (Front Row l-r:) Aidan Hart, Reegan McKee, Mitch Meinen, Kaleb Johnson, Alec Ownby, Conner Morrow, Quinn Leekley, Jacob Wagner, Nathan Gaswint, Payton Ericson, (Back Rowl-r:) Coach Dana Meinen, Manager Brad Gaswint, Coach Heather Gaswint.