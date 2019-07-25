Think about filing election nomination papers

By Julie Ann Madden

Each local board has “open” seats, meaning the current elected officials are not seeking reelection in the November General Election.

For the first time, the election will also include school district elections.

Akron City Council

There will be two of the three seats open on the Akron City Council.

Councilor Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher is seeking another term on the council but Councilors Jenell Lanning and Kasey Mitchell are not.

Anyone seeking this seat needs to have 10 signatures on their nominating paper.

Akron Care Center

One of the two Care Center trustee seats on the ballot is open.

Trustee Angela Auchstetter is seeking reelection but Trustee Pam Von Hagel is not.

Anyone seeking this seat needs to have 10 signatures on the nominating paper.

Akron-Westfield

School Board

School Board Member Jodi Thompson, who serves as the board’s vice-president, is not seeking reelection.

Incumbent Board Members Deb Jordt, Nick Mathistad and Cory Tucker are seeking another term.

Anyone seeking this seat needs to have 22 signatures on the nominating paper.

Westfield City Council

The mayoral seat and one of the two council seats are open.

Mayor Mike Tadlock has decided not to seek a third term as the town’s mayor. However, Councilor Beth Terpstra is throwing her hat into the mayoral ring.

Terpstra decided to seek the mayoral seat instead of seeking another term as councilor. Therefore, her council seat is open.

The second council seat is held by Councilor Marcia Dewey. She is seeking another term on the council.

Anyone seeking this seat needs to have 10 signatures on the nominating paper.

Candidates

Filing Deadlines

Candidates filing period is Aug. 26 – Sept. 19.

The filing deadline is 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19.

City candidates must file their nomination papers at the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office, at the courthouse in Le Mars.

School board candidates must file their nomination papers with School Secretary Many McCully.

Election Day

This is the first time that the school election will be held in conjunction with the cities on the November General Election ballot.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters will cast their ballots at their General Election polling places. If voting by absentee ballot, the deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is Friday, Oct. 25 for the regular City/School Election.

Monday, Nov. 4 is the last day to vote absentee in the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office in Le Mars. The office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.