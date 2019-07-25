Portlandville Progress

Three sites in the Portlandville Heights Subdivision are under construction this summer. The first two sites already have new owners: 1) Rexwinkel Funeral Homes’ new funeral home at the corner of Torbert Boulevard and Iowa Highway; and 2) DeRocher Brothers Construction’s spec house at the corner of Ridge Road Drive and Jespersen Boulevard. The third is an Akron Development Corporation spec home, developed by Akron Lumber Company. This house seeks residents to call it home. To learn about Akron’s housing incentives, contact Akron City Hall at 712-568-2041.