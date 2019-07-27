Inez Bernhardt, 85

Inez Bernhardt of Akron, IA, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Le Mars, IA.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 29 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Chaplain Marie Lykken from Hospice of Siouxland will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 12:00 p.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Inez Lenore Mack was born January 31, 1934, in Hooper, NE, the daughter of Norman and Dorothy (Shaffer) Mack. She attended school in Hooper and graduated from Hooper High School in 1951. Following high school, she attended the University of Nebraska for one year.

She married Samuel Bowman in 1952. They made their home in Dalton, Nebraska, where Inez worked as a secretary at Sioux Ordinance Depot. They later divorced.

She married Vern Damon in 1971. They made their home in Akron. Vern passed away in 1976. Following his passing, she went to work at the Akron Care Center and attending school at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. She graduated from WITCC in 1978 with her LPN. Following graduation, she went to work St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City.

On May 22, 1982, she married Walter “Bud” Bernhardt. They made their home in Akron. Inez retired from St. Luke’s in 1993. Bud passed away May 5, 2011. Inez continued to make her home in Akron.

Survivors include her four children: Dee (Roger) Sawyers of Fremont, NE, Richard Bowman of Fremont, NE, Bonny (Randy) Christiansen of Fremont, NE, and Kathleen Bowman of Fremont, NE; three step-children: Tim (Louise) Bernhardt of Akron, Mike (Debbie) Bernhardt of Omaha, NE, and Kathy (Dan) Wiggs of Le Mars; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her brother: Dennis Mack of Stafford, VA; her half-brother: Glen Christensen of Badger, IA; her half-sister: Verla (Matt) ﻿Gatchell of Hartland, WI; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Dorothy Mack; two husbands, Vern Damon and Walter “Bud” Bernhardt; her sister: Lela Parker; and her half-sister: Arlene Christensen.