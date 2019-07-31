Cynthia “Cindy” Foley, 57

Cynthia “Cindy” Foley of rural Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Akron, Iowa. Reverend Trish Underberg will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery – Preston Township, rural Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. There will be a Prayer Service at 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 1:30 p.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Cindy’s name to the Plymouth County Fair and Friendship and Service Club in Akron.

Cynthia Ann Foley was born April 9, 1962, in Akron the daughter of Dale and Arlene (Yates) Klemme. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church – Preston Township, rural Akron. She attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron High School in 1980. Following high school, she attended A.I.B. in Des Moines where she received her associate degree in court reporting.

She was united in marriage to David Foley on April 4, 1992, in Sioux City, Iowa. Early on, they made their home in Sioux City before moving to an acreage in Plymouth County, Iowa.

Cindy began her over 35-year career in court reporting in Sioux City where she owned and operated A-1 Court Reporting. She then went to work for the State of Nebraska as a court reporter before going to work for the State of Iowa.

Cindy was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran – Preston Township, rural Akron. She was also active in the Friendship and Service Club in Akron and the Iowa Court Reporters Association. She also looked forward to the Plymouth County Fair. As a senior in high school, she was crowned Plymouth County Fair Queen. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her sons’ activities. She also enjoyed being outdoors and taking care of animals.

Survivors include her husband, Dave of rural Le Mars; three sons: Dominick Foley (Ashley Reed) of Estherville, IA, Alex Foley of rural Akron, and Daytona Foley of rural Le Mars; her father, Jack Fara of Le Mars; her mother, Arlene Klemme of Akron; two siblings: Kevin Klemme and Kym Klemme; her in-laws: Debbie (Larry) Watterson of Sioux City, and Deanna (Steve) Mayo of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Klemme; her mother, Jan Fara; and a brother, Daniel Klemme.