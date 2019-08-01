More Reed Street changes happening

By Julie Ann Madden

While another Reed Street building went on the market this month, another was filled with a new business.

214 Reed St.

The vacant building at 214 Reed St., most recently known as Diamond Pro Realty, is ready for new entrepreneurs. It is currently owned by Adam Frerichs of Akron.

140 Reed St.

There is a new business going into the 140 Reed St., which was most recently the ClickNPick business. Keith Roed, owner of Impact Physical Therapy & Wellness in Sioux City, is opening his first branch office in Akron. He is planning to open the doors this September.

Impact Physical Therapy & Wellness provides physical therapy services for non-surgical rehabilitation for injuries, sprains/strains, aches and pains including: back pain, hip pain, knee pain, foot/ankle pain, neck pain, shoulder pain, elbow pain, and hand/wrist pain. In addition, Impact Physical Therapy & Wellness offers therapies for post-surgical rehab, and sports and work injuries. There are also Wellness and Nutrition services and free Discovery Visits.

201 Reed St.

Throttles & Bottles Bar & Grill owner David Boettcher has completed exterior renovations to his building at 201 Reed St. He hopes to flip the property — it, too, is on the market for new owners.

211 Reed St.

The Akron Development Corporation still has the 211 Reed St. vacant lot for sale. Prospective owners have the opportunity to start their business from scratch.

230 Reed St.

Seven Acre Photo, at 230 Reed St., held their official Grand Opening on July 13. Owners Liz and Mitch Less have renovated the whole facility from top to bottom inside and out. One would not know it had been used as a bar for several decades.

Akron’s Prosperity

“There are always changes in every town’s business district,” said Akron City Administrator Dan Rolfes, who has observed a plethora of changes to Akron’s Downtown Business District in recent months. “It seems we have businesses doing well but with (flooding closing S.D. Highway 48), everyone’s hurting — business is not near as good as it could be.”

“Obviously, there are ups and downs in the economy but this one is kind of out of our hands,” he said. “How do you judge the impact on our businesses?”

“People are trying to come up with new ideas to bring people to town and into their businesses,” said Rolfes. “The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce has done a lot of good things this year with promotions and appreciations. That’s what is bringing a lot of excitement to Reed Street — not just the exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs with these Reed Street changes.”

With downtown commercial space available, it’s a great time to make one’s business dream into a reality, he said.

“School’s going to start back up,” said Rolfes. “More people will be coming through town and hopefully when Highway 48 gets back open, everything turns back around and the (economic) upward swing begins again.”

In the meantime, Rolfes is working with city officials to increase business growth in Akron.

Currently, the City of Akron has no economic development incentives to entice new business growth, said Rofles, but we have created a Business Incentive Committee to develop such a program.

Economic development incentives are limited by state laws, he said, explaining the committee, which includes Councilors Alex Pick and Joseph Small, are developing an incentive package that they will recommend the whole Akron City Council consider approving.

“I’m also concerned with our existing businesses and how things are going,” said Rolfes. “We want to make sure they are all succeeding. They are what is keeping our town thriving.”

Rolfes said he appreciates all the ideas and support city officials receive.