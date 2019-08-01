Craig Tractor Ride set for Aug. 10

By Julie Ann Madden

Whether it’s the sound of a green Johnny tractor’s popping, the thrill of driving a red Farmall, just seeing the world, especially farm country, at a much slower pace, or the camaraderie with fellow tractor enthusiasts, all who participate say they enjoy tractor riding around the Midwest.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, they will have their next chance in northwest Iowa as the Eighth Annual Craig Tractor Ride will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the park shelter house in Craig. But, come early as event coordinators Lloyd and Lorraine Borchers will serve donuts and coffee while participants complete Tractor Ride registration. A Slow-Moving Vehicle sign must be displayed on the back of each tractor per state law.

The tractor ride route is from Craig to Oak Grove Park near Hawarden where Craig Tractor Ride participants will enjoy more refreshments and fellowship. They will finish the 40-mile round trip back at the Craig City Park’s shelter house with dinner, which is sponsored by Iowa State Bank of Ireton and Farmers Coop Elevator and prepared by the Plymouth County Pork Producers.

Other Craig Tractor Ride sponsors are Dustar Trucking, Le Mars Toy Store, Peoples Bank and AGRI Vision Equipment Group.

For more information, call Lloyd Borchers at 712-568-6015 or 712-540-4788.