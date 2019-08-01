Two local youth crowned as Plymouth County Fair Royalty

Posted August 1, 2019 at 4:33 pm

By Julie Ann Madden

On the first night of the 2019 Plymouth County Fair, these were named to the Fairy Royalty Court. (L-r:) Prince Carter Meinen, Prince Kaleb Koerselman, King Joel Jauer, who was also named Mr. Personality; Queen Kara Albrecht, Princess Chloe Calhoun, and Princess Sophie Knuth, who was also named Miss Congeniality.

The 2019 Plymouth County Fair kicked off with great weather, 85 kids from western Plymouth County competing, and ended the first day with the annual Fair Royalty crownings.

Local Royalty winners were Akron-Westfield FFA members Sophie Knuth, daughter of Ruth Anderson of Westfield and Rob Knuth of Des Moines. She was crowned Princess and Miss Congeniality; and Carter Meinen, son of Jessica and Casey Meinen of Akron. He was crowned a Prince.

