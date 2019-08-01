Two local youth crowned as Plymouth County Fair Royalty

By Julie Ann Madden

The 2019 Plymouth County Fair kicked off with great weather, 85 kids from western Plymouth County competing, and ended the first day with the annual Fair Royalty crownings.

Local Royalty winners were Akron-Westfield FFA members Sophie Knuth, daughter of Ruth Anderson of Westfield and Rob Knuth of Des Moines. She was crowned Princess and Miss Congeniality; and Carter Meinen, son of Jessica and Casey Meinen of Akron. He was crowned a Prince.