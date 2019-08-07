Akron Class of 1969 celebrates 50th class reunion

The Akron Class of 1969 met the weekend of July 19-21, and those in attendance had a great time! Classmates met at Lazy Lanes Bowl & Grill Friday evening where a group photo was taken. On Saturday afternoon, they enjoyed tours of the Lazy H Campground and Akron Area Museum. They enjoyed supper at Akron Jo’s Cafe Saturday evening and toured the Akron Opera House, where another group photo was taken. After “scooping the loop” like they did so many times in high school, the classmates reminisced and enjoyed each other’s company at Lazy Lanes again.

Attendees were (Front Row l-r:) Kyle McInnis, Rick Lorensen, Jim Snow, Bev Mattas, Jeanette Ludwigs, Linda Carlson, Diana Allen, Diana Utesch, Debbie Pollock (Middle Row l-r:): Alan Sommervold, Dennis Henrich, Curt Jervik, Annette Small, Paulette Haage, Deb Whiting, Maury Woudenberg, Ron Plueger, (Back Row l-r:) Doug McCorkell, Robert Boetger, Gaylen Tapper, Keith Klemme, Carla Dirks, Kay Anderson, and Terry Clarey. Not pictured from Saturday night: Bruce Klemme. Not pictured from Friday night: Jean Willer and Sue Horton. Note: Names list only women’s maiden names.