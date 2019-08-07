Driver injured in one-vehicle accident

An Elk Point, S.D., man has no memory of his auto accident, which occurred at about 3 p.m., July 31, near the intersection of Iowa Highways 3 and 12, just north of Westfield.

According to a Plymouth County sheriff’s report, other motorists reported a pickup driver swerving back and forth in the roadway as it traveled east on Iowa Highway 3 plus traveling at a slower-than-posted speed.

Another driver passed the 2010 Ford F150 pickup being driven by 55-year-old Steven Allen Hopkins of Elk Point, S.D. After being passed, witnesses observed Hopkins accelerate to a high rate of speed and continue east through the T-intersection of Iowa Highways 3 and 12, failing to stop at the stop sign. Then he continued in an east-northeast direction on private property. The pickup was driven through some grass and trees where it struck a tree stump and continued through a barn, owned by Miles and Rhonda Brown at 20256 Hwy 12 in rural Westfield. After the pickup exited the barn, it struck an unregistered parked vehicle, traveling over the top of the vehicle, then came to a rest on its wheels.

Hopkins was transported by the Akron Fire-Rescue ambulance squad to Hawarden Regional Healthcare hospital with suspected serious-incapacitating injuries. As of Aug. 1, Hopkins told authorities he doesn’t remember what happened. Therefore, the cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The pickup was totaled after receiving about $12,000 in damages.