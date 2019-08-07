James D. Kindig, Age 80

James D. Kindig of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society–Sioux Falls Village. Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, August 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Michael Parish in Sioux Falls. Father Tim Cone celebrated the mass. Burial, with military rites, was held at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden, Iowa. Condolences for Mr. Kindig may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

James was born to Duane and Dorothy (Ross) Kindig on February 26, 1939. He grew up in Westfield, Iowa and graduated from Westfield High School in 1957. James then entered the United States Navy and served from 1957-1963. He served on the air-carrier, USS Lexington CV-16 as an Aviation Electronics Technician, Petty Officer 2nd Class. Following his service in the Navy, James attended Sioux Empire Community College in Hawarden, Iowa.

On May 13, 1967, he married Mary Watkins. They lived in Westfield, Iowa, Sioux City, Iowa, Brownsville, Texas, McAllen, Texas, and finally, Sioux Falls, S.D. where they raised their 6 daughters: Angela, Misti, Sarah, Elizabeth, Melissa, and Alisha. During his career, James worked as a quality service engineer for Team Electronics, Zenith, Litton Microwaves, and Solar Plastics.

Some of his life’s greatest passions were gardening, fishing, fly-tying, teaching fly-tying classes at the Outdoor Campus, country dancing, NASCAR and car shows, participating with (and was a member of) the Knights of Columbus and Ducks Unlimited, and, of course, mercilessly teasing his children and grand-children.

James will be remembered for his love of coffee, storytelling, wit, sense of humor, his willingness to befriend anyone, and for his joy of life and family.

James is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; 6 daughters, Angela (Brook) Moyer of Montrose, Colo., Misti Cook of Cañon City, Colo., Sarah J. (Jeremy) Anderson of Yankton, S.D., Elizabeth (Dave) Ziegler of Sioux Falls, Melissa (David) McBride of Omaha, Neb., and Alisha (Blake) Palmer of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters, Joellen (Darrell) Toben of Akron, Iowa, Janice (Jim) Gries of Lawton, Iowa, and Judy (Robert) Jaminet of Sioux City.

Preceding James in death were his parents, Duane and Dorothy and an infant brother, Johnathan.