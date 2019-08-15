By Julie Ann Madden

It’s not too hot.

It’s not too cold.

The Akron Golf Course’s clubhouse is just the right temperature for guests now.

The Akron Golf Club Inc.’s board members had been informed people using and/or renting the clubhouse were complaining about the banquet room being too hot in summer and too cold in winter.

“We decided to install a new heating, cooling and ventilation system,” said Akron Golf Club Inc. Treasurer Heath Lee, explaining the installation began in April and was finished in May by Steve Carlson Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning and Thompson Electric of Sioux City.

“I haven’t heard any complaints,” said Lee. “People are comfortable, and that makes a world of difference.”

On the financial side, the new system isn’t costing any more to keep it cool this summer. In fact, there has been some monetary savings.

This new HVAC project, which cost about $31,000, was made possible by grants and Akron Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds.

According to Lee, the board received:

• A $500 grant from the GFWC Friendship & Service Club’s Scarecrow Festival proceeds;

• An $11,500 grant from the Akron Community Foundation, which Siouxland Community Foundation manages the funds;

• Akron Golf Club Inc. members’ contributions; and

• Akron city officials contributed $16,000 LOST funds to the project, which included electrician’s work and new HVAC equipment — one unit for the bar area and two units for the banquet room.

“We still have the option of adding a third unit in the banquet room if it becomes necessary,” said Lee, “We’ve had nothing but good remarks about it.”

This was the major Akron Golf Course Major golf course improvements made — thanks to community’s generosity, grants improvement this year, he said, adding there are also more projects underway.

First, trees will be planted on the golf course and along the driveway entrance this fall.

Second, they made Hole No. 2 more challenging for golfers with the addition of a Water Hazard — a pond about 30 feet from the green, lined with rock and surrounded by native grasses. A plus is that this Water Hazard will resolve

drainage issues, too.

Third, they will be doing some landscaping around the course with landscape blocks.

“There have also been a lot of ‘simple, little’ upgrades that make the clubhouse a lot nicer,” said Lee, explaining these improvements have included painting the clubhouse interior, installing new lighting and smoke detectors, and replacing a rear door. “It’s a work in progress.”

The board is also making plans to add a concrete patio on the north side of the clubhouse with stairs down to Hole No. 1 in the future.

Another future idea they are considering is to rearrange the holes to have the last hole near the clubhouse as it originally was before the current clubhouse was constructed, said Lee.

The Akron Golf Club Inc. Board consists of Doug Loutsch, president; Barb Heeren, vice-president; Erin Mathistad, secretary; Heath Lee, treasurer; and members Nathan Harris, TJ Tapper and Kevin DeRocher.

For more information on the Akron Golf Course,

contact one of the above

Serving golfers, diner daily

From about 9 a.m. until the last person walks out the door in the evening, the Akron Golf Course, including the clubhouse, is open providing golfing, food and banquet space.

The daily menu includes chicken strips, wings, burgers

and appetizers, this summer’s manager Lexi Koele told The Akron Hometowner. A new event is Mexican Night every Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m. with take-out orders ending at 8 p.m. Mexican Night will continue yearround.

She noted the hours are flexible — people can call the clubhouse at 712-568-3146 to make appointments to golf earlier than 9 a.m. and there is no set closing time. Sometimes the golf course closes at 7 p.m. if the clubhouse isn’t busy and other times it’s much later in the evening.

“We’re open seven days a week,” said Koele, noting that when she returns to college at the end of this month, the board members will continue operating the course and clubhouse.

With Lexi’s leaving, the board is looking for volunteers

and/or part-time help to continue operating the golf course and clubhouse.

There are plenty of opportunities to golf in tourneys through September, said Koele, noting the next open tournaments are:

• Friday, Aug. 16: Couples Night, and

• Saturday, Sept. 7: Akron-Westfield Athletic Booster

Club.

• Saturday, Sept. 21: Benefit Dance & Silent Auction

for the Cory Wetrosky family. All are invited.

The Akron Golf Course is closed to the public on Golf

League nights, which are Women’s League on Wednesdays

and Men’s League on Thursdays. The women’s league ends this week but the men’s continues through September.