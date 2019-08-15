Robert “Bob” Taylor, Age 93

Robert “Bob” Taylor of Westfield, Iowa, passed away Friday August 9, 2019 from natural causes. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Robert was born on September 6, 1925 in Sioux City to Charles and Hazel (Mulheron) Taylor. He attended Happy Hollow Country School and graduated from Westfield Community School in 1943. He then enlisted in the United States Navy on February 1, 1944. He traveled from Northwest Iowa to Camp Farragut, Idaho. Robert went to Great Lakes Engineering School and then went on to Richmond, Virginia for Diesel Mechanic School. He was assigned to the USS Daniel, a Destroyer Escort, DE-335. The escort’s purpose was to be on the lookout for torpedoes from German submarines. He was a Motor Machinist, M.O.M.M. Petty Officer Second Class. He served among the Greatest Generation in the Pacific Theatre, the European-Africa-Middle East Campaign and the American Campaign. His ship docked in Pearl Harbor the day Japan surrendered the war in 1945. He was honorably discharged April 19, 1946.

Bob returned home to Westfield after the War ended. He worked for Booth and Olson on highway Construction, paving projects all across Iowa for 17 years. He married Gwana Mae Pool on December 6, 1952. To this union, four children were born, Scott, Rusty, Robin and Susan. He moved to the home place when his father retired and farmed the land he loved for 45 years. He retired in 2007. Bob enjoyed his retirement attending musical events and jam sessions. He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was proud of his country and all who served and their sacrifices. He was presented the Victory Medal on the 70TH anniversary of the end of WWII, by senator Charles Grassley.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Scott (Bonnie) Taylor, Rusty (Renae) Taylor, all of Westfield, Iowa, Robin Taylor and Susan (Doug) Switalski, all of LeMars, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Gwana M. Taylor; a sister and her husband and nephew: Lorna, Harold and Bobby Whiting; and a great-grandson, Gavin (Culler) Van Driel.