Ready for reopening

While South Dakota Department of Transportation contractors work on S.D. Highway 48 repairs, Akron city employees finished up Big Sioux River Road repairs on the Iowa side last week. According to Akron City Administrator Dan Rolfes, there had been some flood damage undermining the street but that had been repaired as soon as floodwaters receded from it. This latest was road maintenance, filling and sealing cracks in the pavement. This photo was taken Wednesday morning, Aug. 21. S.D. Highway 48 is projected to reopen in mid-September.