Bucks of loving gratitude

By Julie Ann Madden

Stop into any Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Auxiliary meeting and one will find soldiers’ family members planning ways to honor and care for their community.

Most recently, the local Auxiliary members decided to bless Akron-Westfield elementary teachers with a monetary contribution.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, they surprised 21 Grades DK-5 teachers with $100 bills.

Presenting the money were Auxiliary Members Janet Burrack, Marcia Dewey, Julie Ann Madden, Verna Thompson and Judy Zoeller.

Showing tearful gratitude for what Akron-Westfield teachers have given not only to their children and grandchildren but to all their communities’ children, the Auxiliary members also gave hugs as they handed out the bills.

This is the first time in more than three decades that teachers have personally received a cash donation, Kindergarten teacher Lisa Harris told The Akron Hometowner, noting the school district gives teachers a small contribution annually to purchase items to enhance students’ education and they have received support from other community groups and the A-W PTA.

When Harris first started teaching at A-W 34 years ago, the school board budgeted $500 annually for each teacher but over the years the amount has dwindled to at times zero, depending on the financial health of the district.

As one senior wrote on a recent scholarship application, without teachers there would be no doctors, lawyers, engineers…

And for the Auxiliary members…their soldiers wouldn’t have the skills needed to preserve America’s freedom.

After this presentation, the Auxiliary members returned to Legion Hall and packed care boxes to be given to veterans at the Sioux Falls, S.D., Veterans Administration Hospital.

Now, the Auxiliary members are busy planning their annual Veterans Day Dinner, which is a fundraiser that benefits community veterans and their families.